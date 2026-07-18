Jet2 Sets All-Time Record with 1,000 Flights and 200,000 Passengers This Weekend

Jet2 is set to break its own records this weekend, operating over 1,000 flights on Saturday July 18 and Sunday July 19 to carry almost 200,000 customers to sunshine destinations across Europe, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Canary Islands — the biggest weekend in the airline and tour operator’s history.

The scale of the operation reflects the traditional surge in demand that comes with the start of the school summer holidays, combined with Jet2’s continued growth as the UK’s largest tour operator. Mallorca tops the list of popular destinations, with 100 departures to and from Palma Airport alone across the two days from the company’s 14 UK airport bases. Alicante and Faro in the Algarve follow closely behind, with flights also heading to the Balearics, Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia, and Malta.

To support the operation, Jet2 will deploy 2,000 pilots, 4,000 cabin crew, and over 5,000 customer helpers — the so-called Red Team — stationed across UK departure airports, overseas airports, and holiday resorts.

“The demand we are seeing, coupled with our continued growth means this year will be a record-breaking weekend and it will be our busiest weekend ever,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2. “We cannot wait to take customers on their well-deserved holidays this summer.”

This summer, Jet2 has 66 sunshine destinations and almost 20 million seats on sale. The company was most recently named the highest-rated airline and tour operator in the July 2026 UK Customer Satisfaction Index.