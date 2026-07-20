AnimaWings Launches Vienna to Cluj-Napoca Flights Twice Weekly

Romanian airline AnimaWings has launched direct service between Vienna Airport and Cluj-Napoca, becoming a new airline partner for the Austrian capital with twice-weekly nonstop flights on Tuesdays and Fridays using Airbus A220-300 aircraft. From the start of the winter 2026 schedule, the frequency will increase to three weekly services.

Departures from Cluj are scheduled at 06:50, arriving in Vienna at 07:20. Return flights leave Vienna at 08:00 and arrive in Cluj at 10:20.

Cluj-Napoca is one of Romania’s most economically dynamic cities and a growing hub for technology and innovation, as well as a lively university city with a rich cultural scene. It also serves as a gateway to Transylvania’s medieval towns, the Carpathian Mountains, and attractions such as Salina Turda — a former salt mine turned underground theme park roughly 30 kilometres from the city.

“Cluj-Napoca is one of the most dynamic economic and innovation centers in Romania, while Vienna is a key European capital for business, international connectivity and tourism,” said Marius Pandel, CEO and Co-founder of AnimaWings. “By launching this direct route, we are responding to constant demand from companies, the Romanian community abroad and passengers looking for efficient, full-service travel options from regional airports.” Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport, welcomed AnimaWings as a new airline, citing Cluj’s economic momentum and its appeal to both business and leisure travelers.

AnimaWings was founded in 2020 and operates eight modern Airbus aircraft, six of which are A220-300s received directly from the factory in the past two years. The airline is targeting a fleet of 14 aircraft by the end of 2027 and offers Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins on its services.