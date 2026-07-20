Emirates Introduces World-First U-Dream Adjustable Headrest in Economy Class

Emirates has unveiled a new Economy Class headrest that it says will fundamentally change how passengers sleep on long-haul flights — the U-Dream, a multi-way adjustable headrest designed to provide full neck and head support during rest, being introduced fleet-wide across the airline’s A350, A380, and Boeing 777 aircraft.

The U-Dream, part of the Safran Seats Z400 seat system, features flexible padded leather side wings that fold inward to gently cradle the head and neck, preventing it from falling forward or sideways during sleep. The headrest adjusts both vertically and in tilt to accommodate passengers of different heights and body types, and has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). It is already flying on three A350 aircraft, with installation ramping up rapidly across the fleet.

All Emirates A350s will have the U-Dream fitted by the end of 2026. It will also come pre-installed on all 270 Boeing 777X aircraft the airline has on order. From 2027, installation will begin on retrofitted A380s and Boeing 777s.

“The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep — by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline. “It’s another innovation that shows our commitment to customers and cements our Economy Class as the best.”

The headrest launch is part of a broader push to elevate Emirates Economy Class, which already includes complimentary multi-course meals and beverages, over 6,500 channels of inflight entertainment via the ice system, free Starlink Wi-Fi — which has already recorded one million passenger connections — and widebody aircraft across the entire fleet offering wider cabins and larger overhead bins.