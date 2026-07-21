Korean Air Becomes First Korean Airline to Sign Buckingham Palace Wildlife Declaration

Korean Air has become the first Korean airline to sign the Buckingham Palace Declaration, joining a global initiative led by the UK’s Royal Foundation to prevent illegal wildlife trafficking through transport networks.

The declaration, established in March 2016, sets out 11 commitments for transport companies, including sharing intelligence on illegal wildlife trade, reporting suspicious activity to authorities, and refusing to carry cargo suspected of containing illegally traded animals or animal products. As a signatory, Korean Air will participate in the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, strengthen internal security procedures, and provide specialized staff training.

“Airlines have a critical role to play in preventing illegal wildlife trafficking, making Korean Air’s commitment to the Buckingham Palace Declaration particularly meaningful,” said a Korean Air representative. “Through rigorous monitoring and proactive cooperation, we will continue to prevent illegal trafficking and contribute to the preservation of global biodiversity.”

The commitment builds on existing conservation work by the airline. In January, Korean Air provided complimentary transport for the repatriation of rescued Jewelled Geckos — a rare species native to New Zealand — working alongside the New Zealand Department of Conservation and authorities in both countries to safely return the surviving animals to their homeland.

“We’re delighted to welcome Korean Air to the Taskforce,” said Lord William Hague, Co-Chair of United for Wildlife. “By signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration, they join this growing global effort, and their commitment helps to strengthen the aviation sector’s ability to detect and deter these crimes through collaboration with law enforcement and conservation partners.”

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce.