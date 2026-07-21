Avanti West Coast Serves Eton Mess from Award-Winning West Midlands Patisserie

Avanti West Coast is serving a classic Eton Mess to First Class customers this summer, made by Beaumont Patisserie — a West Midlands-based bakery named the best in the region at the English Business Awards last year.

The dessert, available from July 1 through autumn, combines strawberries, cream, and meringue. To meet demand across the season, Beaumont is expecting to use approximately a tonne of strawberries and a tonne of cream in its production.

The partnership between Avanti and Beaumont Patisserie dates back to 2022, when the two began working together following the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Previous seasonal creations have included an Apple and Blueberry Crumble and a Tangy Lemon and Elderflower Posset. Beaumont also supplies cakes to the London Euston First Class Lounge for afternoon tea, including mini strawberry choux buns, key lime pies, and cheese and tomato cruffins — the latter commended at the Food Innovation Awards in March 2026.

“Building upon our four-year long working relationship with the award-winning Beaumont Patisserie, we are pleased to team up once again to deliver a unique, special dessert for First Class customers this summer,” said Rob Taylor, Food and Beverage Development Manager at Avanti West Coast.

Beaumont Patisserie was founded in 2015 by Yavor Kostadinov, a former Head Baker and Head Chef with over 35 years of industry experience. The company has grown from a local business into an award-winning supplier serving hospitality and travel customers across the UK, and also operates its own cake shop in Stratford-upon-Avon.