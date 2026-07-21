China Eastern Launches Dublin to Shanghai Non-Stop Flights — Ireland’s First Direct China Link

China Eastern Airlines has inaugurated non-stop service between Dublin and Shanghai, giving Ireland its first-ever direct air link to China and creating what is now Dublin Airport’s longest scheduled non-stop route.

The three-weekly service — operating on the airline’s Airbus A350-900 — launched this morning, with the inbound MU231 from Shanghai landing at Dublin shortly after 07:30 and the inaugural outbound MU232 departing for Shanghai around 11:30. Irish passport holders can travel to China visa-free for stays of up to 30 days, a factor expected to boost leisure and business travel in both directions.

The route connects Ireland directly to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, with onward connections across China and the Asia-Pacific region to destinations including Beijing, Chengdu, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, and Bali.

“This route is a significant addition to Dublin Airport’s long-haul network and reinforces our commitment to improving connectivity between Ireland and key global markets,” said Nick Cole, Deputy CEO of daa, Dublin Airport’s operator. “China is an increasingly important market for tourism, business, education and trade.”

Wang Zhiqing, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines, described the route as “a new, convenient, and efficient air corridor between China and Ireland,” adding that the airline hoped the connection would serve as a bridge for cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

The A350-900 operates the service with Business Class flat-bed seats, Premium Economy, and Economy Class, alongside complimentary Wi-Fi. The aircraft uses around 25% less fuel and produces up to 25% fewer carbon emissions than previous-generation equivalents.