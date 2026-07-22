easyJet Plans Record Summer with More Than 80,000 Flights During UK School Holidays

easyJet and easyJet holidays are preparing for their busiest summer on record, with the airline set to operate more than 80,000 flights across its network during the UK school holidays.

More than 380,000 flights are scheduled across the entire summer season, while over seven million passengers are expected to travel on more than 45,000 easyJet flights to and from the UK during the school holiday period alone.

The airline has expanded its UK-based fleet for the 2026 summer season with eight additional Airbus A320 family aircraft deployed across bases including Bristol, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

More than 39 million seats will be available on flights to and from the UK throughout the summer, approximately 500,000 more than last year.

easyJet has also introduced 53 new routes for the summer season, expanding its network with additional leisure options, including longer-distance destinations in Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

August 31 Expected to Be Busiest Travel Day

The airline expects its busiest day of the summer to be Monday, August 31, when approximately 366,000 passengers are scheduled to travel on nearly 2,200 flights across Europe and beyond.

The peak is expected as thousands of families return from their summer holidays while other travellers depart for late-season breaks.

Spain and Portugal remain among the strongest destinations for UK travellers. Malaga and Palma de Mallorca are among the most popular destinations this summer, alongside Faro in Portugal.

Domestic travel is also expected to remain strong, with Edinburgh and Belfast ranking as the most popular UK destinations for passengers travelling to visit friends and relatives during the summer holidays.

“Every year, millions of customers continue to choose our flights and easyJet holidays for the unrivalled choice of destinations we offer across our network, our great value fares and our crew’s fantastic service,” said Kevin Doyle,

easyJet’s UK Country Manager. “And this year with more seats, new routes and package holidays, we’re offering more choice for customers than ever before.”

Record Summer Expected for easyJet Holidays

easyJet holidays is also expecting its biggest summer season to date, with family travel representing an important part of demand.

More than a quarter of children travelling on package holidays booked through the tour operator are travelling for free through its free child places programme.

Package holidays to Turkey, the Balearic Islands and Greece are among the most popular choices for families.

Club Mac Alcudia in Majorca is the tour operator’s most popular hotel for the summer, followed by One Resort Aqua Park in Tunisia.

The record summer schedule comes as easyJet continues to increase capacity from the UK through additional aircraft, new routes and an expanded range of package holidays across its leisure network.