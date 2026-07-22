Hyatt Expands Lifestyle Portfolio in Germany with Me and All Hotel Leipzig Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Me and All Hotel Leipzig, marking the eighth Me and All Hotels property in Germany and the ninth across Europe.

The 282-room hotel is operated by Lindner Hotel Group as part of its strategic collaboration with Hyatt and represents another step in the expansion of the Me and All Hotels brand within Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio.

Located in Leipzig Zentrum-Ost, close to Leipzig Central Station and the historic city centre, the hotel provides convenient access to several of the city’s main attractions and cultural venues. Leipzig Market Square, St. Thomas Church, the Old Town and the Gewandhaus concert hall are all nearby, while the central railway station offers connections to destinations across Germany and beyond.

“Leipzig has emerged as one of Germany’s most exciting urban destinations, attracting creative talent, entrepreneurs, international businesses and cultural travellers alike,” said Michel Morauw, Managing Director, EAME North at Hyatt.

He added that the new hotel reflects the city’s character through its social spaces, design concept and connections with the local community, while supporting Hyatt’s wider expansion of its lifestyle portfolio across Europe.

Bauhaus-Inspired Design

The hotel was designed by Kitzig Interior Architects in collaboration with Grimbach Nogales Hochbauarchitekten, with a concept drawing inspiration from Germany’s Bauhaus design tradition.

Clean architectural lines are combined with organic forms, varied colours and contemporary materials throughout the property. The design aims to connect Leipzig’s cultural heritage with the city’s modern creative identity.

The hotel is located in an area known for its mix of independent cafés, galleries, bars and event venues, as well as a growing startup community. Leipzig is also home to major cultural events including the Leipzig Book Fair, music festivals and a well-established arts scene.

Through partnerships and local programming, Me and All Hotel Leipzig plans to connect visitors with the city’s cultural and creative community while also positioning the property as a meeting place for local residents.

282 Rooms and Long-Stay Accommodation

Me and All Hotel Leipzig offers 282 guestrooms across several categories, including standard rooms, twin rooms, studios and boarding-house accommodation.

Rooms feature premium bedding, large flat-screen televisions, minibars, coffee stations and keyless entry technology.

Studios and long-stay apartments are also available, allowing the hotel to accommodate a range of stays, from short city breaks and business trips to longer visits.

Dining and Social Spaces

A central feature of the property is Biladi & All, a combined restaurant, bar and social venue designed for both hotel guests and Leipzig residents.

The restaurant focuses on Neapolitan-style pizza prepared using traditional techniques and long-fermented dough. The venue also serves cocktails, local beers and other beverages.

Regular DJ sessions, live entertainment and community events form part of the hotel’s programming, reflecting the Me and All Hotels brand’s focus on creating shared social spaces that extend beyond the traditional hotel experience.

Meetings, Events and Wellness Facilities

For business travellers and events, the hotel provides 250 square metres of meeting and event space divided across four rooms. The largest individual meeting room covers 100 square metres, with spaces designed to accommodate meetings, workshops and private events.

Wellness facilities include a 150-square-metre fitness centre with cardio and strength-training equipment, as well as a 70-square-metre sauna.

“Opening Me and All Hotel Leipzig is an exciting moment for our team and for the city,” said Kenneth Hein, General

Manager of Me and All Hotel Leipzig. “Leipzig is known for its creativity, openness and entrepreneurial spirit, and we wanted to create a hotel that reflects that energy in every detail.”

The opening continues Hyatt’s expansion of the Me and All Hotels brand following its integration into the company’s global portfolio through Hyatt’s collaboration with Lindner Hotel Group.