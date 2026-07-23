China Eastern Launches Direct Flights Between Stockholm and Shanghai

China Eastern Airlines has launched a new direct route connecting Stockholm Arlanda Airport with Shanghai Pudong International Airport, expanding nonstop travel options between Sweden and China.

The new service began on June 22 and operates three times per week, with flights scheduled on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The route provides a direct connection between the Swedish capital and Shanghai, while also giving passengers access to onward connections through Shanghai Pudong, one of Asia’s largest international aviation hubs.

From Shanghai, travellers can connect to a wide range of destinations across China and other parts of Asia through China Eastern’s network.

The nonstop service is expected to reduce travel times for passengers who previously relied on connecting flights between Stockholm and Shanghai.

The route serves a mix of business and leisure demand, as well as passengers travelling between Sweden and China to visit friends and relatives.

Shanghai is one of China’s most important economic and tourism centres and a major international gateway, strengthening the route’s potential for both corporate and leisure travel.

The new Stockholm-Shanghai connection also expands Arlanda Airport’s long-haul network and improves direct air connectivity between Scandinavia and Asia.

Route details:

Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) – Shanghai Pudong (PVG)

Airline: China Eastern Airlines

Frequency: Three flights per week

Operating days: Monday, Thursday and Saturday