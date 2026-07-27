Japan’s Aviation Industry Launches Joint Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a new collaborative initiative with ANA Holdings, airport operators and international organizations aimed at strengthening the aviation industry’s response to human trafficking.

The programme brings together airlines, airports and global organizations to improve frontline awareness, staff training and public education, ahead of the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

Participating organizations include ANA Holdings, Narita International Airport Corporation, Japan Airport Terminal, Central Japan International Airport, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Airlines Hold First Joint Human Trafficking Training

A key part of the initiative will be the first joint training programme involving frontline employees from both JAL and ANA Holdings.

Scheduled for July 28, the session will bring together cabin crew and airport ground staff from different companies to improve their ability to recognize and respond to potential human trafficking cases.

The programme builds on discussions held during a human trafficking prevention forum in 2024 and shifts the focus toward practical, frontline response.

The training will begin with presentations from the International Organization for Migration on global human trafficking trends and the role the aviation industry can play in identifying victims and preventing exploitation.

Participants will then work in cross-company groups to examine realistic scenarios and discuss how to respond to suspicious situations encountered during daily operations.

Awareness Campaign Expands to Three Major Airports

Alongside employee training, the partners are expanding a public awareness campaign across Japan’s three largest international airports.

Digital signage promoting human trafficking prevention will be displayed at Narita International Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport and Chubu Centrair International Airport from late July through the end of August.

The campaign builds on a pilot programme introduced at Narita last year and marks the first time all three major airports have participated simultaneously.

The awareness videos, provided by the International Organization for Migration, are intended to inform passengers and visitors about the issue while strengthening overall deterrence.

Aviation Sector Strengthens Cross-Industry Cooperation

Human trafficking remains one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal activities, with airlines increasingly recognizing that commercial aviation can be exploited by trafficking networks.

Through closer cooperation between airlines, airport operators and international organizations, the initiative aims to improve early detection, strengthen reporting procedures and reinforce the aviation sector’s role in preventing human trafficking.

JAL said it will continue working with partners across its value chain to advance broader human rights initiatives and further strengthen industry collaboration.