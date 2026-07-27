London Gatwick Becomes UK’s Only Airport with Direct Flights to Harare

London Gatwick has welcomed the launch of Air Zimbabwe’s new nonstop service to Harare, making it the only airport in the UK with direct flights to Zimbabwe’s capital.

The inaugural flight departed on July 23, restoring a direct air link between London and Harare that has been absent for more than 14 years.

The route operates three times a week from Gatwick’s South Terminal, with flights scheduled on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays using an Airbus A330-200.

Direct Link Returns After More Than 14 Years

The new service reconnects London and Harare with nonstop flights for the first time since the previous direct route ended more than a decade ago.

Harare is Zimbabwe’s political, commercial and cultural centre and also serves as a gateway to destinations across southern Africa.

The launch comes amid growing demand for travel between the UK and Africa.

According to London Gatwick, passenger traffic between the airport and African destinations has increased by 72% since 2023.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of this service to Harare, adding another exciting destination to London Gatwick’s growing network and establishing the airport as the UK’s only direct link to Zimbabwe’s capital,” said Jonny Macneal, Head of Aviation Development at London Gatwick.

“The return of direct services between London and Harare after an absence of more than 14 years is hugely significant and provides much-needed connectivity for passengers wishing to travel to and from Zimbabwe.”

Gatwick Continues Expanding International Network

The Harare service becomes the latest addition to London Gatwick’s expanding route network and marks the airport’s 11th new route launched this year.

During the 2026 summer season, Gatwick is offering flights to more than 230 destinations through a record 63 airline partners.

The airport’s African network now includes 27 routes operated by 18 airlines, further strengthening connectivity between the UK and destinations across the continent.

The addition of Harare reflects continued growth in demand for African routes while expanding travel options for passengers visiting Zimbabwe and connecting onward across southern Africa.