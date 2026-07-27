Air India and India’s Tourism Ministry Partner to Boost Global Tourism

Air India and the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting India as a leading global tourism destination and strengthening the country’s position as an international aviation hub.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration across tourism marketing, destination promotion, trade engagement, transit tourism and visitor experience initiatives.

Air India said the partnership makes it the first global airline to formally collaborate with India’s Ministry of Tourism on a nationwide tourism promotion programme.

Joint Campaigns to Promote India Worldwide

The partnership will combine Air India’s expanding international network with the Ministry’s flagship Incredible India campaign to encourage more international visitors to explore the country.

The two organizations will develop co-branded marketing campaigns across digital platforms, social media, inflight channels and other consumer touchpoints.

They will also work together on tourism exhibitions, roadshows, familiarization trips and trade events targeting international travel professionals and tour operators.

In addition, Air India and the Ministry plan to collaborate with state tourism boards to showcase destinations across India and support regional tourism initiatives.

“As the airline that proudly carries India in its name, Air India has a unique responsibility to showcase the country to the world,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India.

Focus on Transit Tourism and Stopover Programmes

The agreement also supports efforts to position India as a major international transit hub.

As Air India continues expanding its hubs in Delhi and Mumbai, the airline and the Ministry will explore new stopover programmes designed to encourage connecting passengers to spend time visiting destinations within India.

The partners will also examine opportunities to integrate tourism-related rewards and incentives into Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme.

In addition, the Ministry will work with tourism stakeholders to develop special offers for Air India passengers, including access to museums, cultural attractions, heritage sites and other visitor experiences.

Air India Expands Global Tourism Role

Air India currently serves 40 international destinations across five continents and connects travelers to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide through 25 codeshare agreements and over 120 interline partnerships.

The airline said its expanding fleet, digital platforms and international network will serve as key channels for promoting India to global audiences.

The initiative forms part of Air India’s broader transformation strategy while supporting the Indian government’s efforts to increase inbound tourism and strengthen the country’s global tourism profile.