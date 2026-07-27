Emirates Skywards Members Can Now Redeem Miles for Train Travel Across Europe

Emirates Skywards has expanded its loyalty programme beyond air travel with the launch of Skywards Rail, a new platform that enables members to redeem Miles for train journeys across Europe.

The service provides access to more than 12,000 rail destinations through over 40 rail operators in 12 European countries, allowing members to book domestic, international and high-speed rail travel using their Skywards Miles.

Bookings can be made through the dedicated Skywards Rail website or mobile devices in five languages.

Members can pay entirely with Miles or combine Cash + Miles, while tickets can also be redeemed for family members and friends. Electronic tickets are delivered directly by email after purchase.

“Our members are looking for more flexible ways to use their Skywards Miles, and Skywards Rail is another step in expanding the programme beyond air travel,” said Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Skywards.

Access to More Than 40 European Rail Operators

Skywards Rail connects members with a wide range of rail companies across Europe, including high-speed, international and regional services.

Participating operators include Eurostar, Deutsche Bahn, SNCF, Trenitalia, TGV, Renfe and ÖBB, alongside UK rail services such as Heathrow Express, Gatwick Express, Thameslink, Great Western Railway and ScotRail.

The platform allows travellers to compare schedules, select travel classes and choose ticket options before completing their booking with Miles.

Popular European Routes Available with Skywards Miles

Emirates highlighted several example redemption options available through the new platform.

Members can book Heathrow Express journeys from 4,700 Skywards Miles, Berlin to Frankfurt from 4,100 Miles, Barcelona to Madrid from 5,400 Miles and Rome to Milan from 8,100 Miles.

International routes are also available, including London to Paris via Eurostar from 9,400 Skywards Miles.

The programme is designed to complement Emirates and flydubai flights by making onward rail connections easier after arriving in Europe.

Loyalty Programme Continues to Expand

The launch of Skywards Rail represents another expansion of Emirates Skywards into a broader travel and lifestyle rewards programme.

Founded in 2000, Emirates Skywards now has more than 39 million members across 190 countries.

According to Emirates, the programme currently attracts more than 78,000 new members every week as it continues to broaden redemption opportunities beyond flights.