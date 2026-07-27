Korean Air and Hanjin Group Airlines Record Audiobooks for Children in Community Initiative

Korean Air and four fellow Hanjin Group airlines have partnered on a community initiative to create audiobooks for children with visual impairments and others who have limited access to books.

The joint recording event took place on July 24 at Korean Air’s headquarters in Seoul and brought together employees from Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul.

More than 20 volunteers participated, including cabin crew, in-flight announcement instructors and employees with backgrounds in broadcasting and journalism.

Employees Record Children’s Books

Following professional voice coaching and rehearsal sessions, volunteers recorded eight children’s books selected for the project.

The collection includes six Korean-language titles and two English-language books designed to introduce young readers to different cultures and destinations.

After recording and post-production, the audiobooks were loaded onto assistive playback devices.

The project will also provide 400 printed books, packaged into 50 donation sets, for distribution alongside the audio devices.

The donations are intended for children with visual impairments, children from multicultural families and others who face barriers to accessing reading materials.

“Knowing my voice would reach young listeners through an audiobook made me read every line with even greater care,” said one Korean Air cabin crew member who participated in the project.

“I really hope these audiobooks open up new worlds for children who haven’t had much access to books.”

Five Airlines Collaborate Ahead of Integration

The initiative marks a collaborative effort involving all five Hanjin Group airlines ahead of Korean Air’s planned integration with Asiana Airlines later this year.

Korean Air said it is continuing to expand joint community engagement programmes across the group as part of its broader commitment to creating social value in local communities.

The audiobook project combines the expertise of aviation professionals with educational support, helping improve access to reading for children while strengthening cooperation across the Hanjin Group’s airlines.