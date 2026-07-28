London Luton Airport Launches Free Graphic Novel to Encourage Children to Read This Summer

London Luton Airport (LLA) has launched a new literacy initiative aimed at inspiring children to read for enjoyment during the summer holidays through the release of a free graphic novel created with comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel.

The airport has commissioned 26 Minutes to Save Summer, an original comic-style adventure that will be distributed free of charge to families travelling through LLA from July 27.

More than 2,000 copies of the book have been printed as part of the airport’s wider summer passenger experience programme.

Airport Encourages Families to Swap ‘Summer-Maxxing’ for Reading

The initiative follows research commissioned by London Luton Airport suggesting many children feel pressure to remain productive during the school holidays.

According to the survey, 67% of children feel the need to fill their summer break with achievements and goals, while almost half of parents said their children regularly talk about school during the holidays.

Although most children describe reading as both enjoyable and relaxing, more than half said it can feel like an obligation rather than a leisure activity.

LLA is encouraging families to embrace what it calls a “pagecation” by using travel time to switch off, enjoy stories and rediscover reading for pleasure.

Graphic Novel Created by Olaf Falafel

Written exclusively for London Luton Airport, 26 Minutes to Save Summer follows the adventures of Average Joe and his robotic companion, Robo Snail, as they attempt to stop the villainous Dr Prodktiv from cutting short the summer holidays in the name of productivity.

The comic combines humour, illustrations and adventure to encourage reluctant readers to engage with books in a more accessible format.

Research cited by the airport found that 79% of children consider comics and graphic novels easier to pick up than traditional books, while many are more likely to read humorous stories with strong visual elements.

Part of National Year of Reading 2026

The project supports the UK’s National Year of Reading 2026 campaign, led by the Department for Education in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

London Luton Airport developed the initiative with the National Literacy Trust as part of its broader commitment to improving the passenger experience.

The giveaway also forms part of the airport’s “LLA Summer Resort” programme, which offers activities designed to help passengers relax before their flights.

Airport officials hope the initiative will encourage more children to see reading as an enjoyable part of travelling rather than another school-related task, while providing families with a screen-free activity during their journeys.