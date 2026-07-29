Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Unveils Renovated Signature Three-Bedroom Pool Villas

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai in Hoi An has unveiled two newly renovated Signature Three-Bedroom Pool Villas, introducing a refreshed design concept for the resort’s premium multi-bedroom accommodations.

The launch includes the Signature Ocean-View Three-Bedroom Pool Villa and the Signature Beachfront Three-Bedroom Pool Villa, the first completed renovations within the resort’s three-bedroom villa collection following the refurbishment of its one-bedroom and family villas in late 2025.

According to the resort, the redesign aims to preserve the property’s original architectural character while introducing brighter interiors, contemporary coastal styling and enhanced indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Contemporary Design Inspired by Vietnam’s Coastline

Created in collaboration with HBA Singapore, the renovated villas blend modern design with traditional Vietnamese influences inspired by the historic garden houses of Hue.

Natural materials, handcrafted local finishes and lighter colour palettes have been combined with the villas’ original dark timber elements to create a brighter, more open atmosphere overlooking Ha My Beach and the East Sea.

The redesigned accommodation also introduces updated bedroom pavilions, expanded bathrooms with outdoor rain showers and reimagined canopy-style beds inspired by Vietnam’s iconic Non La conical hat.

Private Villas Designed for Families and Groups

Each three-bedroom villa offers spacious living and dining areas alongside large outdoor terraces designed for multi-generational families and groups travelling together.

The ocean-view villa features panoramic coastal views, while the beachfront option provides direct beach access and additional privacy.

Outdoor spaces have also been upgraded with larger infinity pools, landscaped gardens and sunken lounge areas intended for relaxation and private gatherings.

Resort Experiences and Villa Benefits

Guests staying in the Signature Pool Villas can access a range of personalised experiences, including floating breakfasts, private yoga sessions, poolside cocktails, barbecue dinners and customised dining experiences.

The villas also include exclusive benefits such as round-trip airport transfers from Da Nang, personal attendant service, complimentary daily laundry, welcome refreshments and other curated amenities.

The renovation represents the latest phase of Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai’s ongoing programme to modernise its accommodation while maintaining the resort’s distinctive Vietnamese identity.