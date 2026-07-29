LOT Polish Airlines Refreshes Long-Haul Business Class with New Amenity Kits, Skincare and Premium Upgrades

LOT Polish Airlines has unveiled a series of upgrades to its long-haul Business Class service, introducing redesigned amenity kits, new premium skincare products, improved headphones and expanded onboard tableware as part of its continuing investment in the passenger experience.

The updates will begin rolling out from August 2026 and reflect the airline’s strategy of creating a more cohesive premium product while showcasing Polish brands and craftsmanship.

According to LOT, the enhancements are intended to improve comfort throughout the journey, with greater attention to design, functionality and onboard wellbeing.

Redesigned Amenity Kits and New Skincare Products

Business Class passengers will receive newly designed amenity kits available in two colours, featuring updated packaging and an expanded selection of travel essentials.

The kits continue to include skincare products from Polish cosmetics brand Phenomé, with new additions such as a facial mist and eye patches alongside refreshed versions of the face cream and lip balm.

Beginning in August, LOT will also introduce a three-step skincare ritual developed with Polish beauty brand HDRÈY. The collection includes micellar water, a hydrogel face mask and a facial serum designed to help travellers maintain hydrated skin during long-haul flights.

For a limited period, passengers will also receive Woody Forest deodorant from Polish manufacturer Maroko Produkt.

Improved Headphones Across All Cabins

LOT is also upgrading its onboard audio equipment.

Business Class passengers will receive new over-ear headphones featuring improved comfort and sound quality. As aircraft continue to undergo cabin modernisation, the headphones will also support active noise cancellation on selected aircraft.

The airline has also introduced new headphones in Premium Economy and Economy Class, while replacing plastic packaging with paper alternatives as part of updated onboard presentation.

Bolesławiec Pottery Expands to Seoul Flights

LOT is continuing to expand the use of traditional Bolesławiec pottery across its long-haul network.

Following its introduction on flights to Tokyo, the handcrafted Polish tableware is now being used on Business Class services between Warsaw and Wrocław and Seoul.

The bespoke ceramic collection complements menus inspired by Asian cuisine while highlighting Polish craftsmanship. Selected pieces have also been introduced in Premium Economy.

Focus on a More Refined Premium Experience

LOT said the latest enhancements form part of a broader effort to create a more consistent premium travel experience where every aspect of the journey—from dining and comfort to amenities and design—works together.

The airline noted that passenger feedback collected through its LOT Insight research panel also influenced the contents of the new amenity kits, helping shape the products travellers considered most valuable on long-haul flights.