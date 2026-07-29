Renfe Adds Accessible Trains to Bilbao C3 Commuter Line

Renfe is expanding the use of accessible rolling stock on the C3 commuter rail line in Bilbao with the addition of three Series 447 trains transferred from the Donostia/San Sebastián network.

The move is intended to improve accessibility for passengers travelling between Bilbao Abando Indalecio Prieto and Orduña while supporting the ongoing modernisation of commuter rail services in Spain’s Basque Country.

The trains became available following a temporary reduction in services around Donostia/San Sebastián due to infrastructure works associated with the installation of a third rail.

More Accessible Trains on the Bilbao-Orduña Route

The Series 447 trains offer improved accessibility features designed to make boarding easier and provide a more comfortable travel experience for passengers with reduced mobility.

Renfe said the additional units will increase the number of accessible services operating on the C3 line, although not every service will be operated by the newer trains.

The transferred fleet will continue operating alongside existing Series 446 trains, which do not provide the same level of accessibility.

Fleet Modernisation Continues

Beyond improved accessibility, the Series 447 trains also offer upgrades in passenger comfort, operational efficiency and overall travel conditions compared with the older Series 446 fleet.

Renfe described the deployment as another step in its broader programme to modernise commuter rail services across the Basque Country.

More Upgrades Planned for Autumn

The operator expects to introduce additional Series 447 trains to the Bilbao network later this autumn.

Unlike the temporarily reassigned units, those trains will become part of the permanent Bizkaia fleet in line with commitments previously made between Renfe and the Basque Government.

Renfe said the continued fleet renewal programme aims to enhance accessibility, passenger comfort and service quality across the Cercanías network in Bizkaia.