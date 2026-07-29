Dutch Railways to Run Trains Every Five Minutes for Final Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Railways (NS) has unveiled a special operating plan for the final Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, significantly increasing train capacity to accommodate tens of thousands of race fans between August 21 and 23.

Throughout the three-day event, NS will run a “Max Express” service every five minutes between Amsterdam Centraal and Zandvoort aan Zee, providing capacity for up to 10,000 passengers per hour.

The enhanced timetable has been designed to support the expected surge in demand while ensuring fast and efficient access to the circuit.

Extra Early Trains for Saturday Sprint Race

With the Formula 1 sprint race scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, NS will introduce five additional early-morning Intercity services from different regions of the Netherlands.

The railway operator is encouraging fans planning to attend the sprint race to arrive at Amsterdam Centraal before 9:30 a.m. to ensure a smooth journey to Zandvoort.

Passengers arriving at Zandvoort before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday can also take advantage of a 50% discounted fare through NS’s Prijs Tijd Deal promotion.

The circuit is located within walking distance of Zandvoort railway station.

Around 50,000 Passengers Expected Each Day

NS expects to transport approximately 50,000 passengers daily to and from the Dutch Grand Prix over the race weekend.

To manage the crowds, more than 300 additional railway staff will be deployed each day to assist passengers, manage station flows and provide travel information.

The operation represents a significant increase from normal services, which typically see only two to four trains per hour operating between Haarlem and Zandvoort.

Additional Measures Across the Network

To support the event, NS and infrastructure manager ProRail will position trains in advance, operate longer trains where possible and deploy reserve rolling stock, recovery locomotives and technical teams to respond quickly to any disruptions.

Additional station facilities, including temporary platforms, extra ticket gates and improved passenger routing, will also be introduced.

NS is advising travellers across the Netherlands to plan journeys in advance, purchase tickets before travelling and check the latest timetable, as rail services elsewhere in the country will also be adjusted due to engineering works and other major events taking place during the same weekend.