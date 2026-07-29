IHG Launches AI-Powered Conversational Hotel Search on Website and Mobile App

IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched a beta version of AI-powered conversational search across its digital booking platforms, introducing a new way for travellers to discover and reserve hotels using natural language.

Initially available to users in the United States, the feature has been added to both IHG.com and the IHG One Rewards mobile app, with plans to expand to additional markets following the beta phase.

The hospitality company said the new search experience is designed to simplify trip planning while helping guests move more quickly from travel inspiration to booking from its portfolio of more than 7,000 hotels worldwide.

Natural Language Search for Hotel Discovery

Instead of relying on traditional filters, travellers can describe their travel plans, preferences and desired amenities in everyday language.

The AI-powered search then recommends suitable hotels, displaying interactive maps, live pricing, room availability and detailed property information.

Guests can also search using cash rates, IHG One Rewards points or a combination of points and cash.

During the beta period, the conversational search option will operate alongside IHG’s existing search tools, allowing customers to choose their preferred booking method.

AI-Optimised Hotel Content for Owners

Alongside the new search experience, IHG announced plans to introduce an AI-ready hotel content platform for property owners over the coming months.

The platform will enable hotels to upload richer content, including videos, floor plans and enhanced photography, helping improve visibility in AI-powered search results both on IHG’s own channels and across third-party platforms.

The company said the updated content system is intended to better match travellers with hotels based on specific preferences and travel experiences.

More AI Features Planned

The conversational search rollout follows the recent launch of IHG’s ChatGPT integration and forms part of the company’s wider artificial intelligence strategy.

IHG said future developments are expected to include more personalised hotel recommendations, enhanced loyalty experiences and agentic booking capabilities designed to automate more of the travel planning process.

The company added that it is working with technology partners to continue expanding AI-powered services across its digital platforms.