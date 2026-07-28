JetBlue Simplifies Fare Structure Ahead of BlueFirst First-Class Launch

JetBlue has announced a redesigned booking experience that will simplify how customers search for and compare flights while preparing for the introduction of its new domestic first-class cabin, BlueFirst.

The updated system, rolling out over the coming days, reorganises fare selection into two simple steps. Travellers will first choose their preferred onboard experience before selecting a fare option based on flexibility and refund conditions.

The airline said the changes are intended to make it easier for customers to understand the differences between its products and select the option that best matches their travel needs.

Four Onboard Experiences

Under the new structure, customers will first choose between four cabin experiences.

The airline’s standard economy product, previously known as Core, will be renamed Main, joining the existing EvenMore premium economy offering and the long-haul Mint premium cabin.

Later this year, JetBlue will introduce BlueFirst, a new domestic first-class experience that will gradually be added to aircraft and routes that do not currently offer Mint.

JetBlue said the BlueFirst name was chosen to make the new premium product immediately recognisable to travellers searching for first-class options on domestic flights.

Three Fare Options Within Each Cabin

After selecting an onboard experience, customers will choose from up to three fare types.

The new Base fare focuses on lower prices but excludes seat selection and provides travel credit for eligible cancellations, subject to applicable fees.

The standard fare includes seat selection, no change fees and travel credit for eligible cancellations.

The Flex option offers the greatest flexibility, including seat selection, no change fees and refunds to the original payment method for eligible cancellations.

Base fares will not be available for Mint bookings.

Preparing for BlueFirst Rollout

JetBlue said customers who have already booked flights under the current fare structure will retain the benefits associated with their original booking.

TrueBlue Mosaic members and JetBlue credit card holders will continue to receive their existing programme benefits.

The airline plans to release additional details about BlueFirst and the new first-class service later this year as the product begins entering service.