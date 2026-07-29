Marriott to Expand in Egypt with Nine New Hotels and Branded Residences

Marriott International has announced a major expansion in Egypt through a new agreement with Misr Italia Properties and People & Places that will bring nine hotels and branded residential developments to some of the country’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

The projects, representing more than 1,500 hotel rooms and branded residences, will span Marriott’s luxury and premium portfolio, including The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection brands.

The agreement supports Egypt’s efforts to expand its tourism industry while increasing the supply of high-end accommodation and branded residential developments.

Luxury Hotels Planned Across Egypt

The planned developments will include beach resorts, city hotels and branded residences in destinations along the Mediterranean coast, the Red Sea and Greater Cairo.

Among the headline projects is a 170-room Ritz-Carlton hotel at The Med Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast, accompanied by 268 Ritz-Carlton branded residences.

Other developments include:

A 180-room Autograph Collection hotel with 250 branded residences at Solare Ras El Hekma.

with 250 branded residences at Solare Ras El Hekma. A 180-room Luxury Collection hotel and 180 residences at The Hills of One in West Cairo.

and 180 residences at The Hills of One in West Cairo. An 80-room Autograph Collection hotel with 172 residences at Kai Sokhna on the Red Sea.

with 172 residences at Kai Sokhna on the Red Sea. A 100-room Autograph Collection hotel at Garden 8 in East Cairo.

The projects will complement earlier developments announced by Marriott and Misr Italia, including Marriott Executive Apartments and Westin Residences in Cairo’s New Administrative Capital.

Supporting Tourism and Economic Growth

Marriott said Egypt remains one of its key growth markets, driven by expanding tourism infrastructure, increasing international demand and growing interest in branded residential developments.

According to Misr Italia Properties, the hospitality expansion represents investments exceeding EGP 56.7 billion and is expected to create approximately 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The company also estimates the developments could welcome around 373,000 tourists annually once operational.

Long-Term Hospitality Strategy

Misr Italia Properties and People & Places aim to build a portfolio of around 50 hospitality assets by 2037, positioning the company among Egypt’s leading developers of integrated tourism and lifestyle destinations.

For Marriott, the agreement further strengthens its presence in North Africa while expanding its collection of luxury and premium brands in one of the region’s fastest-growing travel markets.