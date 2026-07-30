Washington Dulles Unveils $20 Billion Airport Expansion and Modernisation Plan

Washington Dulles International Airport is set for a sweeping redevelopment following the announcement of a more than $20 billion capital investment programme that will modernise the airport over the next decade.

The project, developed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, United Airlines and the U.S. Department of Transportation, will introduce more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated facilities while preserving the airport’s iconic main terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen.

The investment significantly expands previous redevelopment plans and is intended to position Dulles as one of North America’s leading international gateways.

New Concourses and Faster Passenger Journeys

The programme includes the construction of new concourses and the replacement of the airport’s ageing C and D concourses with facilities capable of handling larger aircraft and supporting future route growth.

Passengers can also expect redesigned check-in halls, upgraded security screening areas, additional gates, improved baggage handling systems and expanded retail, dining and lounge facilities.

United Airlines plans to significantly expand its premium lounge offering, including the development of one of the world’s largest United Polaris Lounges.

AeroTrain Expansion to Replace Mobile Lounges

One of the most significant changes will be the expansion of the airport’s AeroTrain system, allowing passengers to move between terminals and concourses without relying on the airport’s long-standing mobile lounge vehicles.

The redevelopment also includes new pedestrian tunnels and improved walking connections throughout the airport, creating easier access between gates and the main terminal.

International arrivals will benefit from a new U.S. Customs facility connected directly to the terminal by a walkable route.

Long-Term Investment in Washington Hub

Construction will take place in multiple phases while the airport continues normal operations.

The modernisation programme builds on Dulles’ long-term master plan but accelerates projects following a federal review of proposals to upgrade the airport for future growth.

The Airports Authority said much of the investment will be financed through municipal bonds in partnership with airlines serving the airport.

United Expands Its Presence

The redevelopment supports United Airlines’ continued growth at its Washington Dulles hub, where the carrier is the region’s largest airline.

Later this year, United will also open the new Concourse E, featuring 14 additional gates, direct AeroTrain access and upgraded passenger lounges.

Once completed, the transformation is expected to create a more efficient airport experience while reinforcing Washington Dulles’ role as the primary international gateway to the U.S. capital.