Anantara Marks 25th Anniversary with Exclusive Nature Experiences Across Five Destinations

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Anantara Hotels & Resorts has introduced a series of exclusive experiences designed to immerse guests in the landscapes, wildlife and cultures that define some of its most iconic destinations.

Available throughout 2026, the collection spans properties in Thailand, Zambia and Oman, with each experience tailored to showcase the natural environment and local communities rather than traditional luxury tourism.

From elephant encounters in northern Thailand to sunrise reef explorations and guided safaris in Africa, the experiences reflect Anantara’s focus on destination-based travel.

Elephant Encounters in Thailand’s Golden Triangle

At Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort near Chiang Rai, guests can participate in the Jungle Luxe Elephant Experience, developed around the resort’s long-running elephant conservation programme.

The experience includes preparing natural treats for rescued elephants before enjoying a treetop dining experience overlooking the jungle and the animals below.

Guests can also join guided forest walks alongside the elephants or learn about the traditions of local mahouts through the resort’s conservation initiatives.

Sunrise Adventures Across Thailand’s Coastline

At Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, the Lawana Reef Legacy experience takes guests on an early morning kayak journey through reef and mangrove ecosystems before visiting a local fishing community involved in marine conservation.

A portion of each booking supports coastal restoration projects led by the Laem Son Community Fishermen’s Group.

Meanwhile, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas offers a private sunrise excursion to Hong Island in Phang Nga Bay, allowing guests to arrive before other visitors for hiking, kayaking and breakfast on the beach.

Safari Evenings in Zambia

At the newly opened Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River in Zambia, the Wild Elegance at Kafue experience centres on the transition from sunset into night.

Guests join a private safari led by the camp’s senior ranger, with the journey including a wine and cheese tasting in the bush before continuing under the stars with guided wildlife and astronomy interpretation.

Discovering Oman’s Green Mountain

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort has created the Oman Odyssey, combining hiking, local storytelling and traditional cuisine.

The guided experience leads guests through the mountain landscape with an Omani guide before concluding with a traditional picnic featuring regional dishes, local beverages and cultural demonstrations, including traditional clothing and handcrafted treats inspired by the surrounding mountains.

Anantara said the anniversary experiences will be available across its portfolio of more than 50 hotels and resorts throughout 2026, with each destination offering its own locally inspired programme.