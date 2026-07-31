Jet2.com Launches Winter 2027/28 Ski Programme with 470,000 Seats Across Europe

Jet2.com has put its Winter 2027/28 ski programme on sale, offering almost 470,000 seats across 43 routes to some of Europe’s leading ski destinations.

The programme will operate from 12 UK airport bases and provide direct access to ski resorts across the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps, as well as the Dolomites, throughout the 2027/28 winter season.

Eight Ski Gateways Across Europe

The airline will serve eight ski airports:

Chambery

Geneva

Grenoble

Innsbruck

Lyon

Salzburg

Turin

Verona

The destinations provide access to hundreds of ski resorts, including Courchevel, Tignes, Verbier, Zermatt, Chamonix, Les Deux Alpes, Mayrhofen, Obertauern and the Three Valleys, alongside numerous resorts in the Italian Alps and Dolomites.

Flights from 12 UK Airports

The programme will operate from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International.

Geneva remains the airline’s largest ski destination, with flights available from 11 UK airports, while Chambery will be served from eight bases and Salzburg from seven.

Manchester will offer the widest choice, with flights to all eight ski gateways, including Lyon and Verona.

Flexible Travel Options

Jet2.com said the schedule has been designed to support a variety of trip lengths, including weekend breaks, long weekends and mid-week ski holidays.

Many routes will operate multiple times each week, with additional Saturday and Sunday frequencies during peak travel periods.

The airline said it had launched the programme earlier than usual in response to continued strong demand from customers planning ski holidays well in advance.