London Luton Airport Offers Free Bus Travel for Passengers Throughout August

London Luton Airport (LLA) is offering free bus travel to departing passengers throughout August 2026, encouraging holidaymakers to switch from private cars to public transport during the peak summer travel season.

The month-long Fly and Ride initiative allows adult passengers to travel free on selected Arriva and Stagecoach bus services by simply showing a valid printed or digital boarding pass for a flight departing from the airport.

The airport said the programme is designed to reduce road congestion, improve access to public transport and help travellers save money.

Routes Across Three Counties Included

The promotion is available between 1 and 31 August on several routes serving Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Participating Arriva services connect the airport with destinations including Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, while Stagecoach’s MK1 route links Bedford, Milton Keynes and several intermediate communities.

Some services operate around the clock, with buses running as frequently as every seven minutes in Luton and stopping directly outside the airport terminal.

Families Can Save Even More

The airport noted that the initiative complements the UK Government’s summer bus travel programme for children aged 5 to 15 in England, allowing many families to reach the airport at little or no cost.

Passengers travelling by rail can also benefit from a separate offer from East Midlands Railway, which is selling £20 family tickets on the Luton Airport Express between London St Pancras and the airport.

The ticket covers travel for two adults and up to four children and includes the Luton DART shuttle linking the railway station with the airport terminal.

Preparing for Record Summer Demand

London Luton Airport said the Fly and Ride campaign forms part of preparations for what is expected to be its busiest summer on record.

The airport said funding the scheme reflects its wider investment in sustainable transport options while helping passengers enjoy a simpler and more affordable journey to the airport.