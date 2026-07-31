LOT Polish Airlines to Launch Direct Warsaw–Hanoi Flights in March 2027

LOT Polish Airlines will introduce a new non-stop service between Warsaw and Hanoi from 31 March 2027, further expanding its long-haul network in Asia.

The new route will operate three times per week throughout the year, making Hanoi the airline’s fifth long-haul destination in Asia alongside Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi and Bangkok.

Tickets are now available through the airline’s sales channels.

Three Weekly Dreamliner Flights

Flights from Warsaw Chopin Airport will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:15 p.m., while return services from Hanoi will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:35 a.m. local time.

The outbound journey is scheduled to take approximately 10 hours and 25 minutes, with return flights lasting around 11 hours and 20 minutes.

LOT will operate the route using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Growing Focus on Asia

The airline said Vietnam has become an increasingly important market for both tourism and business, supporting its strategy of expanding connections between Central and Eastern Europe and Asia.

The addition of Hanoi strengthens Warsaw’s position as LOT’s primary long-haul hub while increasing travel options across the region.

The new service follows the carrier’s continued investment in Asian routes, with Bangkok also joining the network as part of its broader expansion plans.

Gateway to Northern Vietnam

Hanoi serves as Vietnam’s political and cultural capital and is a popular starting point for exploring the country’s northern attractions.

From the city, travellers can easily access destinations including Ha Long Bay, Sapa and Ninh Binh, while the capital itself is known for its historic Old Quarter, traditional cuisine and colonial-era architecture.

The new route is expected to serve both leisure travellers and growing business links between Poland and Vietnam.