ITA Airways Launches Cabin Service for Large Dogs on Domestic Flights

ITA Airways has announced the launch of its new Large Dog On Board service, enabling larger dogs to travel inside the passenger cabin on selected domestic flights without the use of a traditional pet carrier.

Bookings open immediately, with the service becoming available on 3 August 2026. Reservations must be made through the airline’s Customer Information Assistance Office (CIAO) at least four days before departure.

The initiative follows a successful demonstration flight between Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino last year, during which two large dogs travelled in the cabin.

Up to Two Large Dogs Per Flight

Initially, the service will be offered on selected domestic flights and will operate within limits approved by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC).

Each eligible flight may carry a maximum of two large dogs in dedicated cabin spaces:

One dog weighing up to 30 kilograms in Business Class

in One dog weighing up to 15 kilograms in Economy Class

During the first two months, flights will also accommodate up to two standard-sized dogs weighing up to 10 kilograms in Economy Class, seated at least eight rows away from the larger animals. ITA Airways said this limit will later increase to four smaller dogs per flight.

International Expansion Planned

The airline intends to gradually extend the service across more domestic routes before introducing it on international flights, subject to approval from the relevant aviation authorities.

ITA Airways said the programme reflects growing demand from passengers wishing to travel with their pets while avoiding separation during the journey.

New Rules for Pet Travel

The launch follows updated ENAC regulations governing the transport of dogs in aircraft cabins and represents one of the first commercial implementations of the new framework in Italy.

ITA Airways said the service has been designed to balance passenger comfort, animal welfare and operational safety while expanding travel options for customers flying with pets.