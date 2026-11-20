Premier Inn will open its first hotel at Belfast International Airport on December 9, in time for the Christmas travel season. The 81-room hotel is a short walk from the terminal. Premier Inn’s parent company, Whitbread, has invested £6 million in the project.

Belfast International is one of Northern Ireland’s busiest airports, handling 6.6 million passengers in 2025, according to the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Whitbread expects the hotel to welcome more than 33,000 guests a year once it is fully up and running.

What the hotel offers

The three-story hotel has Premier Inn’s newest room design, including Premier Plus rooms, which come with extra comforts. It also has a restaurant and bar and 125 parking spaces for guests. Thirty staff have been hired for the opening.

“More than six and a half million passengers use the airport each year and that, combined with its continued growth, gives us real confidence in the opportunity here,” said Jill Anderson, acquisition manager at Whitbread.

Growing in Northern Ireland

The new hotel brings Premier Inn’s total in Northern Ireland to seven. Its existing hotels are in Belfast city center, Bangor, Carrickfergus, Lisburn and Derry/Londonderry. Whitbread says it is looking for more sites in Belfast city center, Enniskillen and Newry.

“Northern Ireland remains an important growth market for Premier Inn,” Anderson said. “We continue to see strong customer demand and are actively looking for further opportunities.”

The hotel was built by Northern Irish developer J H Turkington and Sons.