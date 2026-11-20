Aer Lingus is introducing Premium Economy for the first time in its history. The Irish airline will completely refit ten Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft with three new cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. It is one of the biggest investments in its onboard product in more than a decade.

The first refurbished aircraft will enter service on October 1, 2027, on selected Dublin–New York JFK flights (EI104/EI105). More North American routes will get the new cabins as additional aircraft are completed. Tickets for these flights are already on sale.

“This investment is much more than the introduction of a new cabin. It is a transformation of the entire experience across our A330 fleet,” said Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton.

Premium Economy

The new cabin will have 28 Recaro R4 seats across four rows, in a 2-3-2 layout. Each seat has 38 inches of pitch, is 18 to 19 inches wide, reclines 8 inches and has a built-in footrest. Passengers get a three-course meal, free drinks throughout the flight, bedding, an amenity kit and noise-reducing headphones.

Business Class suites with doors

Business Class will have 28 Collins Elevation suites in a 1-2-1 layout, so every seat has direct aisle access and a door that closes. The seats turn into fully flat beds 78 inches long. There will also be a self-service snack and drinks bar, and the menus will be based on seasonal Irish produce.

Economy

Economy passengers will get new ergonomic seats with six-way adjustable leather headrests, updated meals and a self-service snack bar.

Starlink Wi-Fi and 4K screens

Every seat on the refurbished A330s will have a Panasonic Astrova entertainment system with a larger 4K screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing and USB-C charging. Mood lighting is designed to help reduce jet lag. Free high-speed Wi-Fi from Starlink, already available on all Aer Lingus transatlantic flights, will be offered in every cabin.

The interiors are inspired by Ireland, with fabrics woven by Botany Weaving in Dublin’s Liberties, seat patterns based on the Irish sea and sky, and small design details drawn from ancient Ogham script.