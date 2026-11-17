Air France is launching the biggest recruitment drive in the history of its maintenance division. By the end of 2028, the airline plans to hire more than 1,200 mechanics and technicians on permanent contracts. The jobs are at Paris-Orly, Villeneuve-le-Roi and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

The new staff will join the 7,500 people already working in Air France’s maintenance division, which operates under the Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance brand. Besides the Air France-KLM fleet, the division maintains more than 3,000 aircraft for around 200 other airlines worldwide.

Who Air France is looking for

Hiring will continue throughout the year in every area of maintenance: airframes, structures, engines, equipment and the supply chain. The airline wants to attract:

Recent graduates in mechanics, electronics or aeronautics

Experienced aviation professionals and supply chain specialists

Technicians from related industries, such as cars or rail

People who want to change careers

All new employees will be trained, with help from the French employment agency France Travail and AFMAé, a training center for aviation careers. Staff will also be able to move into other maintenance roles or other parts of the company later on.

“Mechanics on a grand scale”

On November 16, Air France launched an advertising campaign called “Mechanics on a grand scale,” created with the agency Insign. It features four employees from Orly and Charles de Gaulle, Lotfi, Clara, Anaïs and Yann, who show what their daily work looks like in cabin, airframe, structures and engine maintenance.

The campaign also aims to bring more women into technical jobs. Women currently make up 17.6% of Air France’s industrial workforce, double the share of ten years ago.

A major Paris employer

Air France is the largest private employer in the Paris region. According to a study by Mines Télécom Business School, the Air France-KLM Group supports more than 240,000 jobs in the region and accounts for 3.1% of its GDP. Across France, the group supports more than 550,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.