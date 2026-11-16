Air India Launches Partner Pay With UATP for Travel Agents

Air India has launched Air India Partner Pay, a prepaid payment program for travel agencies and corporate customers, in partnership with the global payments network UATP. It is the first UATP-managed payment program offered by an Indian airline.

With Partner Pay, agencies and companies can pay for Air India bookings from a single prepaid account, whichever booking channel they use. That means they no longer have to manage a separate payment process for each channel. Partners can top up their balance in real time, so they can keep booking without interruption.

No bank guarantee needed

The program is aimed at travel agencies, travel management companies and corporate clients, including small and medium-sized businesses. Partners no longer need to provide a bank guarantee, and they can choose from several funding options. They also get consolidated transaction reports, which make it easier to track spending, reconcile payments and manage cash flow.

For Air India, the program should make payment processes simpler and cut distribution and payment costs.

“Air India Partner Pay is a step in this direction, bringing greater simplicity, transparency and control to the payment experience,” said Manish Puri, Air India’s global head of sales.

India first, then international markets

Partner Pay will launch first for Air India’s partners in India and then expand to selected international markets in a second phase. UATP’s local payment partner is licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of India.

“We look forward to growing the programme across Air India’s partner base in India and into select international markets,” said Zach Ornelas, senior vice president of global sales at UATP.

The launch is part of Air India’s wider transformation since it was privatized in 2022. Over that period, the airline has ordered a record 600 aircraft, introduced new cabins, expanded its international network and invested in digital systems.