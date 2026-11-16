Hyatt Opens Andaz Gold Coast, the Brand’s First in Australia

Hyatt has opened Andaz Gold Coast, the first Andaz hotel in Australia. The 202-room hotel is in Broadbeach, inside Tower Two of The Star Gold Coast resort and entertainment complex. It has four restaurants and bars, a large pool club, and design and art that draw on the Gold Coast region.

“What I love about Andaz hotels is that no two hotels should ever feel the same,” said Amar Lalvani, Hyatt’s chief creative officer. “It feels sophisticated and global, but the design, art, food and energy could only come from this part of Australia.”

Rooms and the penthouse

All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, a free minibar with snacks from local producers, Byredo toiletries and Dyson hair dryers. On the eighth floor, the Andaz Signature Floor gives every room a private terrace.

The top suite, the Andaz Residence Suite, has 132 square meters of space indoors and a 49-square-meter terrace with outdoor dining and lounge areas. It also has a full kitchen, a soaking tub and a spa shower with body jets.

Designed around the sun

DBI Architects designed the building, and the Hachem studio did the interiors. The design follows the movement of the sun between the Pacific coast and the green hinterland. The colors shift from pearly tones in the lobby to soft amber at the breakfast bar and darker, moodier tones in the Verde Bar. A ceiling installation made of many crystal-like spheres catches and reflects the light.

The hotel’s art collection is made up of original Australian works. Among them is a large mixed-media painting by Queensland Indigenous artist Judy Watson, and Interloop, a sculpture by Ivana Taylor inspired by the tangled roots of hinterland trees. Staff uniforms were designed by Australian fashion designer Kit Willow, founder of WILLOW and KITX, together with Melinda Looi.

Four places to eat and drink

Nove Restaurant and Bar: Mediterranean food cooked over fire, inspired by the coasts of Italy, Spain and France. One of the signature dishes is koji-glazed Moreton Bay bugs with Bomba rice, and the tiramisu is finished at the table.

Mediterranean food cooked over fire, inspired by the coasts of Italy, Spain and France. One of the signature dishes is koji-glazed Moreton Bay bugs with Bomba rice, and the tiramisu is finished at the table. Vista Lounge: an all-day café with pastries and light meals, including a strawberry and macadamia cookie made with local bakery The Milkman’s Cookies and a honey-lemon lamington.

an all-day café with pastries and light meals, including a strawberry and macadamia cookie made with local bakery The Milkman’s Cookies and a honey-lemon lamington. Verde Bar: a cocktail bar with mountain views and vinyl DJ sets on Fridays and Saturdays. Its signature drink is the Verde Martini, made with burnt butter gin.

a cocktail bar with mountain views and vinyl DJ sets on Fridays and Saturdays. Its signature drink is the Verde Martini, made with burnt butter gin. Andaz Pool Club: a pool deck lined with palm trees, with cabanas, Levantine-inspired food and DJs on weekends. It is open to locals as well as hotel guests.

Free drinks at Golden Hour

Every evening, hotel guests can join Golden Hour at Vista Lounge, with free wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks prepared by the chefs. On some Thursdays, the pool club hosts a Neighborhood BBQ open to locals. The Andaz Alive wellness program offers poolside Pilates, breathwork and meditation with local studio House of Motion.

“Our vision was to create a hotel that feels like a true reflection of its surroundings,” said general manager Saraid Carey. “From the art on our walls to the flavors on our menus and the experiences we’ve curated with local partners, every detail tells a story.”

The hotel is at 16 Casino Drive, Broadbeach, and is now open for bookings.