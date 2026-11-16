Korean Air to Launch Daily Seoul-Newark Flights in May 2027

Korean Air will start daily flights between Seoul Incheon and Newark Liberty International Airport on May 22, 2027. The airline already flies to New York’s JFK, so this will be its second airport in the New York area.

The route will use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. All times are local:

KE097: departs Seoul Incheon at 10:00 p.m. and arrives in Newark at 11:00 p.m. the same day

departs Seoul Incheon at 10:00 p.m. and arrives in Newark at 11:00 p.m. the same day KE098: departs Newark at 1:00 a.m. and arrives in Seoul at 5:15 a.m. the next day

A second New York gateway

Newark is about 30 minutes from Manhattan by train or road, and it is also convenient for travelers going to New Jersey. Having two New York airports gives Korean Air passengers more choice of schedules and airports.

The airline also expects strong business demand. Many large pharmaceutical, biotech, finance and logistics companies have their headquarters in the New York and New Jersey area.

Connections through Delta

The new route also strengthens Korean Air’s transpacific joint venture with Delta Air Lines. Passengers can connect between the two airlines’ networks to more than 260 destinations in the Americas and more than 60 in Asia.