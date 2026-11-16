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Alaska Airlines Adds Four New Cities From Seattle in 2027

Alaska Airlines Adds Four New Cities From Seattle in 2027
Dell Galen

Published by Dell Galen on in Airlines & Airports  •

Alaska Airlines is adding four new cities to its Seattle network next summer: Charlotte, Norfolk, Jacksonville and Des Moines. The airline is also launching a seasonal route to Guadalajara, Mexico, starting in March. With these additions, Alaska will fly nonstop from Seattle to 119 destinations.

Jacksonville, Norfolk and Des Moines have never had a nonstop flight to Seattle before. Des Moines will also be Alaska’s first destination in Iowa.

Four daily routes from June

All four domestic routes will operate daily and year-round:

  • Seattle–Charlotte: from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at 4:51 p.m.
  • Seattle–Norfolk: from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at 3:58 p.m.
  • Seattle–Jacksonville: from June 24, 2027, departing Seattle at 9:00 a.m. and arriving at 5:35 p.m.
  • Seattle–Des Moines: from June 24, 2027, departing Seattle at 9:00 a.m. and arriving at 2:42 p.m.

On all four routes, the return flights leave in the afternoon or early evening and land in Seattle the same evening. All times are local.

Guadalajara three times a week

The Guadalajara route will run three times a week on Boeing 737 aircraft from March 18 to August 9, 2027. The overnight flight leaves Seattle at 11:15 p.m. and arrives in Guadalajara at 5:11 a.m. The return flight departs at 12:35 p.m. and lands in Seattle at 5:03 p.m.

Onboard

Passengers can choose between Main Cabin, Premium Class and First Class. First Class includes free chef-designed meals. In every cabin, passengers can pre-order fresh meals in the Alaska Airlines app up to 14 days before the flight.

Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com.

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Dell Galen

Dell produces comprehensive news content and feature stories for TravelWires. His focus lies in tracking emerging travel trends and destination developments, translating complex industry updates into accessible news for a broad audience.

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