Alaska Airlines Adds Four New Cities From Seattle in 2027

Alaska Airlines is adding four new cities to its Seattle network next summer: Charlotte, Norfolk, Jacksonville and Des Moines. The airline is also launching a seasonal route to Guadalajara, Mexico, starting in March. With these additions, Alaska will fly nonstop from Seattle to 119 destinations.

Jacksonville, Norfolk and Des Moines have never had a nonstop flight to Seattle before. Des Moines will also be Alaska’s first destination in Iowa.

Four daily routes from June

All four domestic routes will operate daily and year-round:

Seattle–Charlotte: from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at 4:51 p.m.

from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at 4:51 p.m. Seattle–Norfolk: from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at 3:58 p.m.

from June 10, 2027, departing Seattle at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at 3:58 p.m. Seattle–Jacksonville: from June 24, 2027, departing Seattle at 9:00 a.m. and arriving at 5:35 p.m.

from June 24, 2027, departing Seattle at 9:00 a.m. and arriving at 5:35 p.m. Seattle–Des Moines: from June 24, 2027, departing Seattle at 9:00 a.m. and arriving at 2:42 p.m.

On all four routes, the return flights leave in the afternoon or early evening and land in Seattle the same evening. All times are local.

Guadalajara three times a week

The Guadalajara route will run three times a week on Boeing 737 aircraft from March 18 to August 9, 2027. The overnight flight leaves Seattle at 11:15 p.m. and arrives in Guadalajara at 5:11 a.m. The return flight departs at 12:35 p.m. and lands in Seattle at 5:03 p.m.

Onboard

Passengers can choose between Main Cabin, Premium Class and First Class. First Class includes free chef-designed meals. In every cabin, passengers can pre-order fresh meals in the Alaska Airlines app up to 14 days before the flight.

Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com.