Gatwick Adds 10 New Routes for Winter, From Gdansk to Phuket

London Gatwick is offering ten new routes this winter: seven short-haul and three long-haul. Four of them go to cities Gatwick has never served before. The new flights cover the full range of winter trips, including Christmas markets, ski resorts, the Northern Lights and winter sun.

With these additions, Gatwick now serves 229 destinations: more than 50 long-haul, over 160 short-haul and 10 within the UK.

Four new destinations

Nuremberg, Germany (easyJet): a Bavarian city with one of Germany’s best-known Christmas markets

a Bavarian city with one of Germany’s best-known Christmas markets Gdansk, Poland (Jet2): known for its colorful merchant houses and amber, and voted Best Christmas Market in Europe 2025

known for its colorful merchant houses and amber, and voted Best Christmas Market in Europe 2025 Chisinau, Moldova (Wizz Air): a green capital with festive light displays and some of the largest underground wine cellars in the world

a green capital with festive light displays and some of the largest underground wine cellars in the world Colombo, Sri Lanka (British Airways): a new long-haul route to Sri Lanka’s largest city, a starting point for beaches, wildlife and UNESCO-listed sites

New routes to familiar places

Gatwick has also added new services to destinations already served by other airlines or airports:

Rovaniemi, Finland (British Airways): Santa Claus’s official hometown and a good place to see the Northern Lights

Santa Claus’s official hometown and a good place to see the Northern Lights Kuusamo, Finland (airBaltic): a winter sports destination surrounded by national parks

a winter sports destination surrounded by national parks Lyon, France (TUI): a gateway to the Alps, also known for its Christmas markets and Festival of Lights

a gateway to the Alps, also known for its Christmas markets and Festival of Lights Hurghada, Egypt (Wizz Air): winter sun, diving in the Red Sea and desert safaris

winter sun, diving in the Red Sea and desert safaris Bridgetown, Barbados (British Airways): beaches for a Christmas in the Caribbean

beaches for a Christmas in the Caribbean Phuket, Thailand (Norse Atlantic): Thailand’s largest island, with beaches, nightlife and island-hopping