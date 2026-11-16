Air New Zealand Launches Its Own Mobile Service With One NZ

Air New Zealand is now in the mobile business. The airline has teamed up with One NZ, one of New Zealand’s main mobile operators, to launch Air New Zealand Mobile. The service sells eSIM data plans for travelers and a monthly plan for use in New Zealand. It went live on November 12.

“People might fly with us a few times a year, but staying connected is something they need every day,” said Jeremy O’Brien, Air New Zealand’s chief customer and digital officer. He added that the service also gives the airline “a new revenue opportunity.”

eSIMs for more than 140 destinations

The travel eSIMs work in more than 140 destinations, and anyone can buy them, whichever mobile network they normally use. Plans are set up around a traveler’s destinations and dates, and they can include transit stops. For example, someone flying from Auckland to London via Singapore can have data ready in both places before leaving home.

The plans are data-only. Customers can use maps, messaging apps and voice or video calls through apps such as WhatsApp. Visitors coming to New Zealand can also get connected before they land.

A monthly plan for New Zealanders

For people living in New Zealand, Air New Zealand Mobile also offers a prepaid monthly plan that includes calls, texts and data.

“Our monthly mobile plan gives Kiwi another great-value option for staying in touch, and means we can be there for our customers long after they’ve landed,” O’Brien said.

Joe Goddard, chief product and marketing officer at One NZ, said demand for travel eSIMs keeps growing, and that global revenue from them is expected to grow almost five-fold by 2030.

Prices and plan details are available on the Air New Zealand Mobile website.