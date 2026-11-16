Japan Airlines Marks 60 Years of Tokyo-New York Flights

Japan Airlines is celebrating 60 years of flights between Tokyo and New York. The airline’s first scheduled flight on the route took off on November 12, 1966. JAL marked the anniversary with departure ceremonies at Tokyo Haneda and New York JFK, special menus on board and limited-edition merchandise.

The first service ran twice a week on a Douglas DC-8 named “SETO” and stopped in Honolulu and San Francisco on the way to New York. Nonstop flights started in 1983. Today, JAL flies twice a day between Haneda and JFK, offering around 350,000 seats a year.

Anniversary menu

From November 12 to 16, passengers on flights JL003, JL004, JL005 and JL006 are served special anniversary treats. In every cabin, JAL is serving a brownie from New York bakery Fat Witch, in an exclusive miso flavor on flights from Japan. First and Business Class passengers also get dessert: a JAL Royal Catering pudding on flights from Tokyo and a “Big Apple” dessert on flights from New York. In Premium Economy and Economy, passengers get a matcha latte.

A Michelin-star chef from March 2027

Starting in March 2027, Hiroki Odo, chef of the two-Michelin-star kaiseki restaurant Odo in Manhattan, will design the second meal served to First and Business Class passengers on flights from New York to Haneda. The concept is called “A Moment of Japan in the Sky.”

Odo moved to New York in 2012. He first won a Michelin star at Kajitsu, a restaurant that introduced shōjin cuisine, the traditional vegetarian cooking of Zen Buddhism, to the United States. In 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture named him a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador.

Business Class passengers already have a new dessert cart service. Since March 2026, crew have been bringing a wider choice of desserts directly to each suite during the first meal.

A350-1000 on the route

JAL has flown the Airbus A350-1000 on the Tokyo–New York route since 2024. All cabins have 4K screens and Bluetooth audio at every seat. First Class suites can be set up as a sofa, a seat or a double bed, and up to three people can sit facing each other inside. Business Class suites have sliding doors modeled on traditional Japanese shoji screens. Premium Economy seats recline electrically, which JAL says is a world first for that cabin.

Six decades in brief

1964: first JAL flight to New York, a charter for staff at the New York World’s Fair

first JAL flight to New York, a charter for staff at the New York World’s Fair 1966: scheduled service begins twice a week via Honolulu and San Francisco

scheduled service begins twice a week via Honolulu and San Francisco 1968: cargo flights to New York begin

cargo flights to New York begin 1983: first nonstop flights

first nonstop flights 2024: the A350-1000 enters service on the route

Anniversary souvenirs, including magnets, folders and luggage tags, are on sale at the JAL PLAZA FLIGHT SHOP at Haneda Airport, priced between ¥650 and ¥1,100 before tax.