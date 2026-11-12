Park Inn by Radisson Opens First Bangkok Hotel on Sukhumvit

Park Inn by Radisson has opened its first hotel in Bangkok. Park Inn by Radisson Bangkok Sukhumvit 13 opened on November 11, 2026, in an existing building that was renovated for the brand. It has 79 rooms and a rooftop pool overlooking the city.

“This opening reflects our ambition to grow our presence in South East Asia while bringing new life to well-located hotels through our international brands,” said Tim Cordon, chief operating officer for the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group.

Walking distance to BTS and MRT

The hotel is at 22 Sukhumvit Soi 13, in the Watthana district. BTS Nana station is about eight minutes away on foot. BTS Asok, the MRT Sukhumvit interchange and the Terminal 21 shopping mall are about ten minutes away. The Asok business district and Bumrungrad International Hospital are also within walking distance.

The hotel also runs a tuk-tuk shuttle on a fixed schedule to the Nana and Asok stations. That is useful on hot days or during the rainy season.

The surrounding area is full of restaurants, cafés and bars. Arab Street, nearby, is known for its Middle Eastern food, and the side streets have Thai street food stalls and massage shops. Benjakitti Park is about a 15-minute drive away.

Rooms and design

The 79 rooms include one Family Suite. All rooms have Smart TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and built-in furniture, and the design combines natural wood, warm white and ivory tones, charcoal accents and touches of burnt orange. Bangkok-inspired artwork hangs in the lobby and the restaurant.

The restaurant seats 60 people and serves a buffet breakfast every day from 6 to 11 a.m. On the roof, there is a pool with views over Bangkok, and the hotel also has a new gym with cardio and strength equipment.

“From relaxing by the rooftop pool to discovering the neighborhood with recommendations from our team, we’re looking forward to helping guests make the most of their time in Bangkok,” said general manager Pisit Chanpen.

Opening offer

For bookings made from November 11, 2026, the “Stay & Feel Good” offer gives 20% off the best available rate, with daily breakfast, late check-out until 2 p.m. and double Radisson Rewards points. Terms and conditions apply, and bookings are made through RadissonHotels.com.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is about 35 to 50 minutes away by car, and Don Mueang is about 30 to 45 minutes away, depending on traffic.