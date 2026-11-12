The Hari London Joins IHG’s Vignette Collection in Belgravia

The Hari London, a five-star boutique hotel in Belgravia, has joined IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection. The hotel is owned by Harilela Hotels and will keep its name and character, adding “Vignette Collection” to its title. The move expands IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the UK.

The hotel sits on a quiet street in one of London’s most expensive neighborhoods, a short walk from Hyde Park, Knightsbridge and Buckingham Palace. It is a smaller, more private alternative to the large luxury hotels in the area.

Designed by Tara Bernerd

British designer Tara Bernerd redesigned the hotel’s interiors to feel more like a private residence. There are 85 rooms and 14 suites, decorated with contemporary art, rich fabrics and carefully chosen details.

Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand. Each hotel in it keeps its own identity rather than following a standard brand design.

Italian dining and a year-round terrace

The hotel’s Italian restaurant, il Pampero, serves seasonal dishes and classic recipes. The Hari Bar and the Garden Terrace are open from morning to evening. The terrace has a retractable roof, so it can be used all year round, which is unusual in central London.

A daily Negroni masterclass

Every Vignette Collection hotel offers a signature experience tied to its location, which the brand calls a “Memorable Ritual.” At The Hari, it is a Negroni masterclass held every day at 6 p.m. in The Hari Bar. The head bartender explains the history of the cocktail and how to make it properly, and then guests mix their own. Alcohol-free versions are available, as well as special versions for children.

Art and sustainability

The Hari runs The Hari Art Prize together with A Space for Art to support emerging artists, and contemporary works are displayed throughout the hotel. The hotel also holds Silver EarthCheck sustainability certification.