Frontier Opens First Class Bookings, Adds Extra-Legroom Seats

Frontier Airlines, known for its ultra-low fares, is now selling First Class seats. Bookings are open for flights from March 5, 2027, when the new seats are expected to be installed across the fleet. The airline is also adding extra-legroom seats, USB-C power outlets and Starlink Wi-Fi.

Installation of the new seats has already started. Introductory prices begin at $129 one way for the First bundle and $90 one way for the Premium bundle with extra legroom.

“First Class seating, more room to stretch out, in-seat power and fast, reliable Starlink Wi-Fi will bring a new level of comfort and convenience to flying with us,” said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier’s chief marketing officer. “We’re continuing to deliver the great value our customers count on, combining more comfort and choice with Frontier’s low fares.”

What First Class includes

First Class takes up the first two rows. Seats are arranged two by two, so there is no middle seat, and have up to 37 inches of pitch. The First bundle comes with two checked bags, a carry-on and Board First priority boarding.

Extra legroom in rows 3 to 8

Rows three through eight will have up to 34 inches of pitch. In some of those rows, Frontier will sell UpFront Plus seats, which guarantee that the middle seat next to you stays empty. The Premium bundle includes the seat, a carry-on and priority boarding.

Power and Wi-Fi from 2027

Every seat in the first eight rows will get a USB-C charging port. Starlink Wi-Fi is also on its way. Both will be installed one aircraft at a time throughout 2027.

How the introductory fares work

The $90 and $129 prices are only available for bookings made on FlyFrontier.com or in the Frontier app by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 16, 2026. They cover nonstop domestic flights on selected days between March 5 and April 5, 2027. The bundle has to be bought together with the flight, and prices are per passenger, per direction. Not all routes are available on every date.