IHG’s voco Brand Reaches 50 Open Hotels Across Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts now has 50 voco hotels open across Europe. The company launched the brand in 2018, and it has since become IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand. Another 26 hotels are in the European pipeline.

The brand has won the World Travel Awards title for Europe’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand five years running. Its hotels are spread across major cities, resort destinations and smaller neighborhood locations.

Built for conversions

Much of the brand’s growth comes from converting existing hotels. Owners can keep much of a building’s original character because voco has a flexible design approach, while still getting access to IHG’s distribution, scale and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program. That has made it a quicker way for owners to rebrand under a major hotel group.

“Since launching, voco has carved out a distinctive position in the premium segment: it gives guests a warm, charming and characterful hotel experience, while offering owners a flexible, commercially compelling route to growth,” said Karin Sheppard, senior vice president and managing director for Europe at IHG.

Recent openings

Several recent openings have taken the brand into new countries:

voco Budapest D8 , the brand’s first hotel in Hungary

, the brand’s first hotel in Hungary voco Antalya Konyaaltı , the first in Türkiye

, the first in Türkiye voco London Bloomsbury, a 114-room hotel in a Fitzrovia building close to the British Museum, a short walk from Tottenham Court Road, Covent Garden and Soho

In the UK, voco Zeal Exeter Science Park is IHG’s first Net Zero Carbon hotel.

Tashkent and Cesme next

Among the 26 hotels in the pipeline is the brand’s first property in Tashkent, which will grow IHG’s premium presence in Uzbekistan. In 2027, IHG also plans to open the first voco suites property in its European region, in Cesme on Türkiye’s Aegean coast.

“Owners are looking for versatile and trusted brands, faster routes to market and the strength of IHG’s enterprise behind them, and voco is proving to be a powerful answer to that demand,” Sheppard said.

Hotel numbers are as of September 30, 2026.