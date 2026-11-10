Accor and Hard Rock Sign Global Loyalty and Growth Deal

Accor and Hard Rock International have signed a global strategic partnership that covers loyalty, distribution and hotel development. The deal brings one of the best-known entertainment brands in hospitality onto Accor’s platform. Hard Rock hotels gain access to a much larger pool of potential guests, and Accor’s lifestyle division, Ennismore, will lead the brand’s expansion into new international markets.

The agreement was announced in Hollywood, Florida, on November 9. Accor chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin and Hard Rock International’s Jim Allen marked the signing earlier, on November 2, at an event in Fort Lauderdale. Most of the deal takes effect once the transaction closes, but guests can already see the partnership in action at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Hard Rock hotels can join ALL Accor

Hotels across the Hard Rock portfolio, including Hard Rock Hotels, Reverb by Hard Rock, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Residences, will have the option to join the ALL Accor distribution and loyalty platform. That gives them access to more than 125 million ALL Accor members worldwide.

Accor will connect participating hotels to its global sales and distribution network. Hard Rock will continue to run its own direct marketing and booking channels alongside it.

What changes for loyalty members

The two loyalty programs, ALL Accor and Unity by Hard Rock, will offer reciprocal benefits, such as point conversion and status matching. The goal is to give existing members of both programs access to the partnership quickly, without having to start from zero.

“Together with Accor and Ennismore, we are opening a new chapter for our brand, one that will introduce Hard Rock to exciting new destinations around the world and give Unity by Hard Rock members expanded access, reciprocal benefits and unforgettable new ways to experience our resorts,” said Jim Allen.

Ennismore to lead international expansion

Hard Rock will join Ennismore as a partner brand. Ennismore, which runs brands such as SLS, Mondrian, 25hours and The Hoxton, will lead development of Hard Rock hotels, with support from Accor’s wider development team. The focus is on Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, where Hard Rock will enter several new markets and destinations for the first time.

Bazin called Hard Rock “one of the world’s most iconic and globally recognized hospitality and entertainment brands” and described the deal as proof of ALL Accor’s scale. The platform connects more than 125 million members across 110 countries.