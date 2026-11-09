Hilton Miami Beach to Unite Five Historic Buildings in 2027

Hilton is preparing to open a 289-room hotel in Miami Beach in early 2027, and it won’t be a new tower. Hilton Miami Beach will occupy five restored buildings dating from 1938 to 1953, covering almost an entire city block in the Museum Historic District.

The property sits at 2000 Park Avenue, a short walk from the Miami Beach Convention Center, Collins Avenue, Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road. It will operate under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand.

Five buildings, 15 years of Miami Beach design

Together, the buildings show how Miami Beach architecture moved from Streamline Moderne to the postwar Miami Modern style, better known as MiMo.

The best known of the group is the original Collins Park Hotel, designed by Henry Hohauser and completed in 1939. It still has its curved glass entrance pavilion, chevron details, rounded corners and the original “2000” address sign. During World War II, the U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Training Command used the building to house military personnel.

The other buildings are:

The former Adams Hotel (1938), designed by L. Murray Dixon, with a stepped tower, ribbon windows and a futuristic rooftop lantern

The Tyler Hotel (1940), by Albert Anis, known for its sculpted bas-relief panels, strong vertical lines and two separate lobbies

The former Copley Terrace Apartments (1938), also by Dixon

The S&M Apartments (1948), later renamed Sunking II

The Lord Charles and Gamshire buildings (1953), which Anis designed as a matching pair

The buildings sat empty for years and were badly damaged by a fire in 2012. The restoration connects them into a single hotel, but each one keeps its own architectural features.

“Few hotels offer guests the opportunity to experience nearly 90 years of architectural history in one property,” said Bruce Siegel, vice president of operations and general manager of Hilton Miami Beach. “We’ve preserved the architectural details that make these structures unique while introducing a new place to dine, connect and gather whether traveling for business or leisure.”

Pastel interiors and diner-style details

The interior design borrows from the city’s Art Deco and midcentury past, using soft pinks and greens, polished metal, rounded shapes and geometric patterns. The public areas take cues from the old cafés and diners of Miami Beach, and plenty of greenery and open-air seating give a nod to the tropical setting.

Rooms will have custom furniture, Serta beds, 65-inch TVs and Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries. Some rooms will come with private balconies or terraces, and the hotel will also offer junior suites and larger suites.

Three pools and a rooftop bar

The hotel will have three pools: one at ground level in a landscaped courtyard and two on the rooftop. Guests will also get a 24-hour gym with a Peloton bike, free bicycle rentals, a welcome drink at check-in, concierge service and beach access with loungers and towels.

The food and drink lineup includes:

A signature restaurant serving coastal cuisine

A café with specialty coffee and grab-and-go food

A rooftop bar with cocktails and small plates

An on-site market for drinks and snacks

Room service

Several rooftop and outdoor event spaces will be available for corporate events, receptions and private parties.

According to Siegel, the mix of rooftop pools, shared spaces and ties to the local culture “will bring fresh energy to the neighborhood.”

The hotel will be part of Hilton Honors. Members who book through Hilton’s own channels can pay with any mix of points and cash, get a member discount and free standard Wi-Fi, and use the Hilton Honors app to check in, choose a room and unlock their door with Digital Key.