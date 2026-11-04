Hyatt plans private island resort near Singapore for 2031

Hyatt has signed a management agreement with PT Citra Buana Prakarsa for a 140-room resort on Indonesia’s Pulau Kapal Besar, with an opening anticipated in 2031.

Hyatt Regency Kapal Besar Island Resort will mark the brand’s debut in the Riau Islands. Located near Batam, the private island property is being developed for leisure stays, family holidays, weddings and group gatherings.

Singapore transfer expected to take 50 minutes

Guests travelling from Singapore will access the resort through Nirup Island, which has the nearest immigration checkpoint, before taking a short ferry transfer to Pulau Kapal Besar.

The total journey from Singapore’s HarbourFront is expected to take approximately 50 minutes, according to the announcement.

The resort’s setting includes a lake, mangroves and coastal landscapes, with plans to incorporate these surroundings into the guest experience.

“Kapal Besar’s natural setting and convenient access from Singapore make it an exciting addition to the region’s leisure offering,” said Bastien Touzeau, Hyatt’s Regional Vice President – Growth for Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Plans include pools, spa and family facilities

The proposed resort will offer 140 rooms and suites, alongside a spa, fitness centre and outdoor swimming pools.

Families will have access to a Camp Hyatt kids’ club with indoor and outdoor facilities, as well as an entertainment centre.

The property is also intended to accommodate weddings, celebrations and group stays, although details of event venues have not yet been announced.

Development forms part of wider island plans

The agreement, announced on 4 November 2026, forms part of PT Citra Buana Prakarsa’s strategy to develop a cluster of island destinations.

Alongside its existing resorts on Nirup Island, the company plans projects on neighbouring Pulau Layang and Pulau Kapal Kecil.

“The Hyatt Regency brand’s global reputation for thoughtful hospitality is a natural fit for our vision of creating world-class island destinations just a short journey from Singapore,” said Tommy Ho, Director of Business Development at PT Citra Buana Prakarsa.

The Kapal Besar signing adds another planned resort to Hyatt’s Indonesian portfolio, extending the brand into an island market accessible from both Singapore and Indonesian cities.