Hilton passes 100 open and planned hotels in the Caribbean

Hilton’s Caribbean portfolio has surpassed 100 operating and planned hotels, with a new dual-brand property in San Juan adding to its regional expansion.

The company currently operates nearly 60 hotels across the Caribbean. Its development pipeline includes new brands and destinations, from a planned debut in Dominica to luxury resorts in Turks and Caicos.

Puerto Rico is a particular focus, with Hilton aiming to double its portfolio there to nearly 25 hotels.

San Juan opening adds 257 rooms

The newly opened Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton San Juan together offer 257 rooms near the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile entertainment district.

The project marks Homewood Suites’ debut in Puerto Rico and Hilton’s first dual-brand development in the Caribbean. According to the company, it is also San Juan’s first newly built hotel development in more than five years.

Pairing extended-stay and midscale accommodation, the property targets business, convention and leisure travellers, including guests staying for longer periods.

Further Puerto Rico projects include Hampton by Hilton Ponce, Motto by Hilton San Juan Santurce and Tru by Hilton San Juan Condado. Development is also advancing in Fajardo, Dorado and Arecibo.

New hotels planned from Punta Cana to Dominica

Hilton’s near-term pipeline includes DoubleTree by Hilton Punta Cana Downtown, expected to open by the end of 2026. Tru by Hilton Punta Cana and DoubleTree by Hilton Curaçao are scheduled to follow in 2027.

Projects planned for 2028 include:

Dominica: Tranquility Beach Resort Dominica, Curio Collection by Hilton, marking the company’s first hotel in the country.

Tranquility Beach Resort Dominica, Curio Collection by Hilton, marking the company’s first hotel in the country. The Bahamas: Paradise Breeze Nassau, Curio Collection by Hilton, bringing Hilton back to Nassau.

Paradise Breeze Nassau, Curio Collection by Hilton, bringing Hilton back to Nassau. Barbados: Hilton Garden Inn Barbados Rockley Beach.

Hilton Garden Inn Barbados Rockley Beach. Puerto Rico: Motto by Hilton San Juan Santurce.

Motto by Hilton San Juan Santurce. Trinidad and Tobago: Hampton by Hilton Trinidad Airport.

Further ahead, Elephant Tree Resort and Villas Tobago, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is planned for 2030.

Luxury expansion continues in Turks and Caicos

Two luxury developments are expected to open in Turks and Caicos in 2030: Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay and AMARIS Grace Bay Turks and Caicos, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

They will build on recent additions including Ports of Call Resort Turks & Caicos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and West Bay Club, which joined through Hilton’s partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Other 2026 additions include The Westerly at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. The SLH partnership also brought ONE GT Grand Cayman and Paradise Beach Nevis into Hilton’s offering.