Eurowings expands Berlin winter network to 38 destinations

Eurowings is expanding its winter 2026–27 schedule from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), offering 38 destinations across 17 countries.

The programme includes flights to Rome and Bologna, the return of daily Dubai services and a new Baghdad route. Seasonal additions also cover Edinburgh and Finnish Lapland.

Rome and Bologna join the winter schedule

Eurowings is now flying from BER to Rome four times a week, with departures on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Bologna is served three times weekly, on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. The northern Italian city provides a base for cultural and food-focused breaks, as well as onward travel through Emilia-Romagna.

The airline is also maintaining winter services to Lisbon, Porto and Bilbao.

Daily Dubai flights return in November

Daily flights between Berlin and Dubai will resume on 25 November 2026.

The route offers Eurowings’ Premium BIZ Seat, giving passengers the option of additional space and comfort.

A new service to Baghdad will launch on 10 December, operating weekly on Thursdays. Additional Tuesday departures are planned during the Christmas and New Year period.

More options for Lapland and festive breaks

Eurowings will add Kuusamo to its Berlin network from 20 December, expanding its winter offering to Finnish Lapland. Rovaniemi and Kittilä will also receive more flights than in the previous season.

Seasonal Edinburgh services will operate between 4 December 2026 and 4 January 2027, covering the Christmas and New Year travel period.

Nonstop flights to Sarajevo will return to the schedule from 20 December.

Together, the additions broaden Eurowings’ winter options from BER across city breaks, family visits, winter sun and snow holidays.