Impression Isla Mujeres joins Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

Impression Isla Mujeres has joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, bringing the 123-suite Mexican Caribbean resort into the group’s portfolio of independently styled luxury hotels.

Announced on 2 November 2026, the move changes the property’s brand affiliation while retaining its adults-only, all-inclusive format and Endless Privileges inclusions.

The resort opened in 2023 under the Impression by Secrets brand and occupies Punta Sur, the southern tip of Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Cancún.

Private terraces and expanded wellness facilities

All 123 suites have private terraces, many overlooking the Caribbean Sea or the island’s coastline. Interiors combine natural materials and textured finishes with contemporary design.

Facilities include infinity pools and private Mayan soaking tubs. Recent additions to the wellness offering include yoga hammocks, wellness cabanas and TRX equipment.

The property is also near a historic sanctuary associated with Ixchel, the Maya goddess of fertility, healing and the moon.

“As we celebrate 10 years of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, I’m thrilled to welcome a resort that captures that spirit of individuality so beautifully and to introduce more guests to this very special corner of Mexico,” said Tamara Lohan, Hyatt’s Global Brand Leader – Luxury.

Seven restaurants and five bars

The resort’s seven restaurants span Italian, pan-Asian, Mexican and Mediterranean cooking, alongside grilled dishes.

À la carte choices include seafood, steak, tacos, wood-fired pizza and teppanyaki. Five bars and lounges serve guests throughout the day, with settings ranging from swim-up drinks to rooftop cocktails.

General Manager Mourad Essafi said the affiliation would introduce the property to more travellers while preserving its established approach.

“Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt recognizes the individuality we’ve sought to create, and we look forward to introducing it to more travelers while continuing the luxury all-inclusive hospitality our guests know and return for,” he said.

Marine conservation partnership continues

Impression Isla Mujeres supports the nonprofit Saving Our Sharks Foundation through a contribution from room revenue and guest activities, including snorkelling and shark-tagging excursions.

The partnership also works with local fishing communities, supporting alternative livelihoods for fishers moving away from shark fishing.

Art and architecture further connect the property to its surroundings, with contributions from Mexican artist César López Negrete, architect Javier Uma and marine life artist Wyland.

Unbound Collection marks its tenth anniversary

The addition comes as The Unbound Collection by Hyatt celebrates ten years since its launch in 2016.

Recent additions include THE BARAI HUA HIN in Thailand, Hôtel Palais de la Méditerranée in Nice and The Georgian in Santa Monica. Casa Duhau in Mendoza, Argentina, is expected to join in late 2027.

At Impression Isla Mujeres, guests will continue to receive the resort’s existing all-inclusive services, amenities and experiences under the new affiliation.