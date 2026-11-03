Singapore Airlines adds new amenity kits and Business Class sleepwear

Singapore Airlines will introduce new amenity kits across all cabin classes from November 2026, with Business Class passengers receiving sleeper suits for the first time.

The kits will roll out progressively on flights longer than six hours. Sleepwear will be available in eligible premium cabins on selected overnight medium-haul flights exceeding six hours and on all long-haul services.

The refresh includes partnerships with SISLEY, BYREDO and INK & WATER, alongside new pouches featuring the airline’s signature batik design.

SISLEY skincare for Suites and First Class

Suites and First Class passengers will receive men’s and women’s amenity kits developed with French cosmetics brand SISLEY.

The kits will contain products from the brand’s Sisleÿa and Sisleÿum skincare ranges. New 100% cotton sleeper suits and coral fleece slippers will also be introduced.

Business Class receives its first sleeper suits

Business Class passengers will be offered relaxed-fit poly-cotton sleeper suits in two sizes, adding sleepwear to the cabin’s onboard amenities for the first time.

Updated BYREDO kits will include a Blanche Eau de Parfum fragrance spray, hand cream and lip balm. According to Singapore Airlines, it will be the first airline to offer products from BYREDO’s Blanche range.

“We have carefully curated our new range of amenities, from skincare and personal care products to sleepwear and travel essentials, to support the enhanced comfort, rest, and well-being of our customers during their journeys with us,” said Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Singapore Airlines.

Batik pouches for Premium Economy and Economy

Premium Economy passengers will receive a zip pouch with a hand strap, made from recycled materials and decorated with the airline’s batik motif.

Its contents include white tea-scented INK & WATER lip balm developed exclusively for Singapore Airlines customers, plus eyeshades, socks and a dental kit.

Economy passengers will receive a collectible batik-patterned drawstring pouch containing eyeshades, socks and a dental kit.

November rollout forms part of wider refresh

Announced on 14 October 2026, the amenities programme forms part of a broader update to Singapore Airlines’ passenger experience.

The airline plans to unveil the wider offering in Singapore in November, bringing together next-generation cabins, refreshed dining, upgraded KrisWorld entertainment and high-speed internet connectivity.