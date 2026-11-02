KLM launches first Airbus A350 passenger flight to Toronto

KLM’s first Airbus A350-900 has entered passenger service with a flight from Amsterdam Schiphol to Toronto, marking a milestone in the airline’s fleet renewal programme.

Flight KL0691 carried passengers and eight metric tonnes of cargo. The aircraft is named De Nachtwacht, or “The Night Watch”.

Aviation enthusiasts join inaugural service

The departure attracted aviation enthusiasts who booked specifically to experience the aircraft’s first commercial flight.

Among them were Rien and Bob, who wore specially printed T-shirts commemorating the Amsterdam–Toronto service. Rien had previously joined the final flights of KLM’s MD-11 and Fokker aircraft, as well as inaugural services for the Dreamliner and A321neo.

“It’s a special moment, and KLM can be proud of this important milestone,” Bob said. “I hope I’ll get to experience just how much quieter this aircraft really is.”

Father and son Ethan and Derrick travelled from New York to Amsterdam for the occasion, arriving at Schiphol on the morning of the departure before continuing to Toronto.

Montreal and African destinations to follow

The A350’s introduction forms part of KLM’s broader fleet renewal programme, which aims to reduce fuel consumption, emissions and aircraft noise.

Following Toronto, KLM plans to deploy the aircraft on services to Montreal, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Zanzibar. The announcement did not specify start dates for those destinations.